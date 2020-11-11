FNE at EnergaCAMERIMAGE 2020: Helene

TORUŃ: The Finnish/Estonian drama Helene by Annti Jokinen, with DoP Rauno Ronkainen and produced by Cinematic and Estonia’s Stellar Film , screens in the main competition of EnergaCAMERIMAGE , which runs 14 – 22 November 2020.

The film about the renowned Finnish painter Helene Schjerfbeck and her love affair with a younger art critic Einar Reuter was shot in part in Estonia. Schjerfbeck was a forgotten painter living with her mother in the countryside, who was re-discovered by an art dealer when she was already 50 years old. She grew to be Finland’s most beloved and acclaimed artist.

The film was released in Finland in January 2020 and became its second highest domestic grosser by the time the COVID-19 crisis hit in late March. The film was budgeted at 2.3 m EUR. It was supported by the Estonian Film Institute. Berlin’s Picture Tree International is handling world sales.

Production information:

Cinematic (Finland)

Stellar Film (Estonia)

Supported by the Estonian Film Institute

Credits:

Director: Annti Jokinen

DoP: Rauno Ronkainen

Cast: Laura Birn, Johannes Holopainen