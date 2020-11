WARSAW: Kids Kino Lab is accepting applications from young producers, writers and script consultants interested in making films for children. The deadline for the scholarship programme is 24 November 2020.

Kids Kino Lab is giving three scholarships for writers and script consultants, and one scholarship for producers. As part of the programme those selected will be involved in working with their tutors and with Kids Kino Lab.

The application form is available at https://www.kidskinolab.pl/scholarship-registration/.