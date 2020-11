WARSAW: The Polish Film Institute supported the production of nine new animated films, four minority coproductions, and six films for young audiences in the third batch of funding for 2020.

The biggest grant of 3 m PLN / 669,817 EUR was given to The Amazing Adventures Of Lost Socks / Niesamowite przygody zagubionych skarpetek, an animated project directed by Marta Stróżycka and produced by Anima-Pol, which is currently in pre-production.

Click HERE to see the full grants chart.