FNE at Gdynia Polish FF 2020: Triple Trouble

WARSAW: Triple Trouble / Tarapaty 2 directed by Marta Karwowska, the sequel to the Polish hit live action children film Double Trouble / Tarapaty, screens in the main competition of the Gdynia Polish Film Festival , taking place online 8 – 12 December 2020.

Triple Trouble is another chapter of the adventures of Julka and Olek. When Monet's painting Beach in Pourville disappears from the National Museum in Poznań, the children face the task of finding it, discovering the identity of the thief and saving an innocent painter accused of the theft.

"The shoot for Triple Trouble was a much more flexible process than working on the first part. Thanks to the fact that the shoot spanned over three months, the story became denser, the characters more expressive and I had more time to work with the actors, which is very helpful and gives good results especially when working with young amateurs," director Marta Karwowska told FNE.



The film was shot in the autumn of 2019 and produced by Agnieszka Dziedzic through Koi Studio with a budget of 1,075,300 EUR. The film received funding from the Polish Film Institute and the Mazovia Film Fund.

The cast includes the stars of the previous film, Jakub Janota-Bzowski playing Olek and Joanna Szczepkowska playing professor Strzałkowska, Julka’s aunt. Pola King is Julka and Felka is played by Mia Goti.

The film premiered on 25 September 2020 in Poland, and has taken in nearly 250,000 EUR at the box office to date.



In 2017 Double Trouble / Tarapaty, directed by Marta Karwowska and produced by Koi Studio, became the most popular blockbuster for children produced in Poland after 1989, with 320,000 admissions and box office of over 1.5 m EUR. It was later released on DVD and has been sold to all major TV stations in Poland and also to Netflix.

Production Information:

Producer:

Koi Studio (Poland)

Credits:

Director: Marta Karwowska

Screenwriter: Marta Karwowska

Cinematographer: Jakub Burakiewicz

Cast: Pola Król, Jakub Janota-Bzowski, Joanna Szczepkowska, Mia Goti, Marta Malikowska,

Tomasz Ziętek, Zbigniew Zamachowski, Sandra Korzeniak