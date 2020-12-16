FNE at Gdynia Polish FF 2020: Never Gonna Snow Again

GDYNIA: The Polish Oscar entry Never Gonna Snow Again directed by Małgorzata Szumowska and Michał Englert screened in the main competition of the Gdynia Polish Film Festival , which took place online 8 – 12 December 2020.

One foggy morning an attractive man from the exotic East appears in town. His name is Żenia and he has a gift: his hands can heal, and his eyes can see deep into the souls of lonely women. The man lands a job as a masseur at a wealthy suburban housing estate. Working for people who are separated by a wall from the ‘worse’ kind of the world, he gets to know their stories and personal dramas. Żenia’s unique skills change the lives of each of them.

The German/Polish production was directed by Małgorzata Szumowska, who co-wrote the script with her long-time working partner Michał Englert, who was also the DoP for this picture. The cast includes Alec Utgoff, Maja Ostaszewska, Agata Kulesza, Weronika Rosati, Katarzyna Figura, Łukasz Simlat, Andrzej Chyra and Krzysztof Czeczot.

The film was produced in Poland by Lava Films in coproduction with Kino Świat, Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission, DI Factory, Bayerischer Rundfunk, in cooperation with Arte. The film received support from the Polish Film Institute, Film und Medien Stiftung NRW, Deutscher Filmförderfonds, Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg GmbH, Polish-German Film Fund, Cinecopro Award and Amsterdam Post Lab. The Match Factory is handling international sales. The film has been bought for distribution by Picturehouse Entertainment for the UK, Real Fiction for Germany and I Wonder for Italy.

Production information:

Lava Films

Credits:

Director: Małgorzata Szumowska

Screenwriter: Michał Englert, Małgorzata Szumowska

DoP: Michał Englert

Cast: Alec Utgoff, Maja Ostaszewska, Agata Kulesza, Weronika Rosati, Katarzyna Figura, Łukasz Simlat, Andrzej Chyra, Krzysztof Czeczot