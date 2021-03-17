British Reality Show I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here! To Shoot in Polish Castle

WARSAW: Producers of the British reality show I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here! are in negotiations to secure a Polish castle for shooting international versions of the hit reality show, according to British media reports.

The UK version of the hit reality is currently shot on location at a castle in Wales. The show’s producers ITV Studios want to recreate the set for the show at a Polish castle for the use of international versions of the show.

The producers have already selected the castle in Poland, but its location is a secret. Two other countries are said to have already expressed interest in shooting their versions of the programme there. I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here! is produced in 10 countries, including Australia, Denmark, Germany and India.

In December, Covid-19 restrictions forced the UK producers of the show to move the production from Australia to Gwrych Castle in Abergele, Conwy in Wales.