Kids Kino Industry Addresses Digital Distribution

WARSAW: Kids Kino Industry , which has been holding a year-long series of free monthly webinars, will look at the topic of the digital transformation in distribution through virtual cinemas and parallel windows.

The panel will be held on 22 March at 15:00. The discussion will be held in English.

More information about the event and registrations details are available at https://www.kidskinoindustry.pl/webinar-registration/.