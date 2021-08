FNE at Gdynia Polish FF 2021: Gdynia Film Festival Announces Lineup

GDYNIA: Sixteen films have qualified for the Main Competition of the 46th Polish Film Festival to compete for the Golden and Silver Lions. They include 6 full-length directing debuts.

In accordance with the regulations of the 46th PFF, the selection of films for the Main Competition was made by the Artistic Director, Tomasz Kolankiewicz, who appointed the Selection Team as an advisory body (film expert Paulina Kwiatkowska, film critic Adriana Prodeus, film directors: Paweł Maślona and Janusz Zaorski) and the Organising Committee. The festival will take place 20-25 September 2021.



Main Competition Lineup:

Autumn Girl / Bo we mnie jest seks (Poland)

Directed by Katarzyna Klimkiewicz

Produced by RE Studio

Coproduced by TVP, Next Film, Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission, Chimney Poland, DI Factory, Aeroplan Studios

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Back Then / Zupa nic (Poland)

Directed by Kinga Dębska

Produced by Studio Filmowe Kalejdoskop

Coproduced by the Documentary and Feature Film Studio WFDiF, ADD SUM, AXI IMMO

Fears / Wszystkie nasze strachy (Poland)

Directed by Łukasz Ronduda, Łukasz Gutt

Produced by Serce

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Hitler's Aunt / Ciotka Hitlera (Poland)

Directed by Michał Rogalski

Produced by TVP

Hyacinth / Hiacynt (Poland)

Directed by Piotr Domalewski

Produced by SHIPSBOY

Leave No Traces / Żeby nie było śladów (Poland, France, Czech Republic)

Directed by Jan P. Matuszyński

Produced by Aurum Film

Coproduced by Les Contes Modernes, Background films, Arte France Cinéma, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes-Cinéma, Canal+, Magiclab, the Czech Television, Mazovia Warsaw Film Fund

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Région Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, Région Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Centre National du Cinéma et de l’Image Animée, the Czech Film Fund

Mosquito State (Poland, USA)

Directed by Filip Jan Rymsza

Produced by the Documentary and Feature Film Studio WFDiF

Coproduced by Lightcraft, Royal Road Entertainment

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

My Wonderful Life / Moje wspaniałe życie (Poland)

Directed by Łukasz Grzegorzek

Produced by Koskino

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Other People / Inni ludzie (Poland, France)

Directed by Aleksandra Terpińska

Produced by Madants

Coproduced by Warner Bros, Alcatraz Films, Film Produkcja, Moderator Inwestycje and Abstraction Plan

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Prime Time (Poland)

Directed by Jakub Piątek

Produced by Watchout Studio

Coproduced by TVN, Krakowskie Biuro Festiwalowe

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Krakow Regional Film Fund

Return to Legoland / Powrót do Legolandu (Poland)

Directed by Konrad Aksinowicz

Produced by Chroma Pro

Coproduced by Miasto Aniołów, Coloroffon, Dolnośląskie Centrum Filmowe, Centrum Technologii Audiowizualnych, Konrad Aksionowicz, Głośno, Wojciech Stuchlik Film Production

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Sonata (Poland)

Directed by Bartosz Blaschke

Produced by Mediabrigade

Coproduced by TVP, Krakow Festival Office, and the Podkarpackie Film Fund

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

The Death of Zygielboym / Śmierć Zygielbojma (Poland)

Directed by Ryszard Brylski

Produced by Documentary and Feature Film Studio WFDiF

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

The Getaway King / Najmro. Kocha, kradnie, szanuje (Poland)

Directed by Mateusz Rakowicz

Produced by TFP

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

The Lodger / Lokatorka (Poland)

Directed by Michał Otłowski

Produced by Pokromski Studio

Coproduced by TVP

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

The Passage / Przejście (Poland)

Directed by Dorota Lamparska

Produced by V-Film, TVP, Dolnośląskie Centrum Filmowe, Wajda Studio, Studio Fonograf, New Wave

Supported by the Polish Film Institute