BOX OFFICE: TVN Production Black Sheep Tops Polish Box Office

WARSAW: Polish comedy Black Sheep directed by Alek Pietrzak, produced by TVN and distributed by NEXT FILM , has shot to number one at the Polish box office with over 100,000 admissions since its premiere on 13 August 2021.

This is the first such result for a Polish film since the re-opening of cinemas in Poland in May 2021. Aleksander Pietrzak's film had also the best attendance among Polish films in 2021 during the first weekend of its release with 26,862 admissions. Last weekend Polish cinemas had 193,000 admissions.

“It was certainly a bold move to release the film during summer holidays and the pandemic. Even more than with the overall result, I am happy with the good feedback the film is getting in the second weekend as it repeated the good numbers the premiere weekend brought. I assume that if it weren't for the next big premieres, in normal times we would have stayed in cinemas much longer. But in the present circumstances, this is very good news”, Aleksander Pietrzak told FNE.

Black Sheep / Czarna Owca tells a universal story about the path to maturity in which each of us can find ourselves. It shows in a funny way the intergenerational differences, problems resulting from lack of communication and fear of showing your true feelings.

The film was shot on location in Warsaw in September 2020 and it stars Arkadiusz Jakubik, Magdalena Poplawska, Kamil Szeptycki, Agata Rozycka, Wlodzimierz Press and Anna Cieslak.