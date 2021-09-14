FNE Podcast: Visegrad YR 2021: Agnieszka Dziedzic: Producer, Founder and Co-owner of Koi Studio

FNE’s Georgian correspondent and film critic Alexander Gabelia spoke to producer Agnieszka Dziedzic, founder and co-owner of a production company Koi Studio , a member of the Polish Guild of Producers, and a board member of the Polish Audiovisual Producers Chamber, about the challenges she has faced as a producer during the pandemic, as well as on the challenges and activities of the film industry, on site as the Polish film industry begins to recover from the pandemic.

The 2021 Year of Recovery for Film in Visegrad Countries (YR2021) project brings together filmmakers and cultural professionals across the V4 to cooperate in the recovery of the film industry which has been badly damaged by the COVID pandemic and to reconnect with cinema audiences across the region and across borders. We want to share the lessons learned about reaching audiences online and the advantages of hybrid events in creating new connections across the Visegrad region.

Click HERE to listen to the podcast.