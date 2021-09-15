Polish/Italian/Czech Silent Land Sold in France

The story written by Aga Woszczyńska and Piotr Jaksa Litwin follows a young, rich couple, who rent a house in Southern Italy to spend their off season vacations there, but their relationship is put to a test by the reality of the place.
The film is produced by Agnieszka Wasiak through Poland’s Lava Films in coproduction with Italy’s Kino Produzioni and Jordi Niubo through i/o post from the Czech Republic.
The film was supported by the Polish Film Institute, EC1 Łódź – the City of Culture, Eurimages, MIC – Ministero della cultura Direzione generale Cinema ed audiovisivo, and the Czech Film Fund.