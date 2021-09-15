Polish/Italian/Czech Silent Land Sold in France

WARSAW: Aga Woszczyńska’s debut feature Silent Land has been sold by New Europe Film Sales in France ahead of its premiere on the Toronto Film Festival’s Platform.

The story written by Aga Woszczyńska and Piotr Jaksa Litwin follows a young, rich couple, who rent a house in Southern Italy to spend their off season vacations there, but their relationship is put to a test by the reality of the place.

The film is produced by Agnieszka Wasiak through Poland’s Lava Films in coproduction with Italy’s Kino Produzioni and Jordi Niubo through i/o post from the Czech Republic.

The film was supported by the Polish Film Institute, EC1 Łódź – the City of Culture, Eurimages, MIC – Ministero della cultura Direzione generale Cinema ed audiovisivo, and the Czech Film Fund.