FNE at Gdynia Polish FF 2021: Back Then

GDYNIA: Kinga Dębska's box office hit prequel to her critically acclaimed comedy drama These Daughters of Mine entitled Back Then / Zupa nic will be showcased in the main competition of the Gdynia Film Festival , taking place 20-25 September 2021.

The film written by Kinga Dębska is set during the Communist era and follows Marta, a romantic who is bullied at school. She shares a room with her sister Kasia and their grandma, who tells her insurgent stories instead of fairy tales. Martha’s father is an academic, who is constantly humiliated by the system, while her mother is the president of the Solidarity Union with a need for freedom.The real emotional turmoil will begin when a dream orange Fiat appears in front of their apartment.

“With this film, I would like to remind ourselves and the audience what we enjoyed when we were children. Allow yourself to be distracted by the time when you could sit all afternoon with your peers on a tree, and the parents' old yellow car excited us more than today's latest Audi model. We had a very special childhood that shaped us one way and no other. Let's take a look at the lives of our parents and notice how much of them is in us”, Dębska told FNE.

The cast includes Kinga Preis, Adam Woronowicz, Ewa Wiśniewska, Barbara Papis, Alicja Warchocka, Katarzyna Kwiatkowska, Milena Lisiecka, Przemysław Bluszcz, Rafał Rutkowski.

The film was produced by Kalejdoskop Film Studio in coproduction with Documentary and Feature Film Studio WFDiF, ADD SUM, AXI IMMO, with a budget of 1.6 m EUR / 7.2 m PLN, including 571,000 EUR / 2.54 m PLN in production financing from the Polish Film Institute.

The shoot took place in August and September 2020.

The film opened in Poland on 27 August 2021, distributed by Kino Świat, and had 48,889 admissions during its opening weekend, which let it top the Polish box office for the week and also become the best opening for a domestic title in 2021.

Production Information:

Producer:

Studio Filmowe Kalejdoskop (Poland)

This email address is being protected from spambots.

Coproducers:

Documentary and Feature Film Studio WFDiF (Poland)

ADD SUM (Poland)

AXI IMMO (Poland)

Credits:

Director: Kinga Dębska

Screenwriter: Kinga Dębska

DoP: Andrzej Wojciechowski

Cast: Kinga Preis, Adam Woronowicz, Ewa Wiśniewska, Barbara Papis, Alicja Warchocka, Katarzyna Kwiatkowska, Milena Lisiecka, Przemysław Bluszcz, Rafał Rutkowski