FESTIVALS: Warsaw Film Festival 2021 Announces Lineup

Seven out of these 15 titles will have their world premiere at the festival.
The programme of the festival will also include the traditional Competition 1-2, the Free Spirit Competition, the Documentary and Short Films Competition, among others.
International Competition:
The Albanian Virgin (Germany, Belgium, Albania, Kosovo)
Directed by Bujar Alimani
Brigitte Bardot Forever (Poland)
Directed by Lech Majewski
Produced by Domino Film
Coproduced by Angelus Silesius Association
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the City of Katowice
Miracle (Romania, Czech Republic, Latvia)
Directed by Bogdan George Apetri
Produced by The East Company Productions
Coproduced by Cineart TV Prague, Tasse Film
Supported by the Czech Film Fund
‘Slovo’ House. Unfinished Novel (Ukraine)
Directed by Taras Tomenko
Cinephilia (Lithuania)
Directed by Algimantas Puipa
Produced by the Lithuanian Film Studio
Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre
The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson (Australia)
Directed by Leah Purcell
Miss Osaka (France, Japan)
Directed by Daniel Dencik
No Problem (China)
Directed by Jiachen Jiang
Rhino (Ukraine, Poland, Germany)
Directed by Oleg Sentsov
Produced by Arthouse Traffic
Coproduced by Krai Kinema, Apple Film Production, Ma.Ja.De
Supported by the State Film Agency of Ukraine, the Polish Film Institute, Eurimages, the Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg Fund
Ring Wandering (Japan)
Directed by Masakazu Kaneko
Kerr (Turkey, Greece, France)
Directed by Tayfun Pierselimoglu
Saloum (Senegal)
Directed by Jean Luc Herbulot
The Other Tom (Mexico)
Directed by Rodrigo Plá, Laura Santullo
Toubab (Germany)
Directed by Florian Dietrich
YT (Russia)
Directed by Dmitry Davydov, Steoan Burnashev