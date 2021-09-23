23-09-2021

FESTIVALS: Warsaw Film Festival 2021 Announces Lineup

    WARSAW: Fifteen titles including new films by Lech Majewski, Algimantas Puipa, Oleg Sentsov and Bogdan George Apetri have been selected for the International Competition of the 37th Warsaw Film Festival, set to take place 8-17 October 2021.

    Seven out of these 15 titles will have their world premiere at the festival.

    The programme of the festival will also include the traditional Competition 1-2, the Free Spirit Competition, the Documentary and Short Films Competition, among others.

    International Competition:

    The Albanian Virgin (Germany, Belgium, Albania, Kosovo)
    Directed by Bujar Alimani

    Brigitte Bardot Forever (Poland)
    Directed by Lech Majewski
    Produced by Domino Film
    Coproduced by Angelus Silesius Association
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the City of Katowice

    Miracle (Romania, Czech Republic, Latvia)
    Directed by Bogdan George Apetri
    Produced by The East Company Productions
    Coproduced by Cineart TV Prague, Tasse Film
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund

    ‘Slovo’ House. Unfinished Novel (Ukraine)
    Directed by Taras Tomenko

    Cinephilia (Lithuania)
    Directed by Algimantas Puipa
    Produced by the Lithuanian Film Studio
    Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre

    The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson (Australia)
    Directed by Leah Purcell

    Miss Osaka (France, Japan)
    Directed by Daniel Dencik

    No Problem (China)
    Directed by Jiachen Jiang

    Rhino (Ukraine, Poland, Germany)
    Directed by Oleg Sentsov
    Produced by Arthouse Traffic
    Coproduced by Krai Kinema, Apple Film Production, Ma.Ja.De
    Supported by the State Film Agency of Ukraine, the Polish Film InstituteEurimages, the Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg Fund

    Ring Wandering (Japan)
    Directed by Masakazu Kaneko

    Kerr (Turkey, Greece, France)
    Directed by Tayfun Pierselimoglu

    Saloum (Senegal)
    Directed by Jean Luc Herbulot

    The Other Tom (Mexico)
    Directed by Rodrigo Plá, Laura Santullo

    Toubab (Germany)
    Directed by Florian Dietrich

    YT (Russia)
    Directed by Dmitry Davydov, Steoan Burnashev

