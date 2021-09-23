FESTIVALS: Warsaw Film Festival 2021 Announces Lineup

WARSAW: Fifteen titles including new films by Lech Majewski, Algimantas Puipa, Oleg Sentsov and Bogdan George Apetri have been selected for the International Competition of the 37th Warsaw Film Festival , set to take place 8-17 October 2021.

Seven out of these 15 titles will have their world premiere at the festival.

The programme of the festival will also include the traditional Competition 1-2, the Free Spirit Competition, the Documentary and Short Films Competition, among others.

International Competition:

The Albanian Virgin (Germany, Belgium, Albania, Kosovo)

Directed by Bujar Alimani

Brigitte Bardot Forever (Poland)

Directed by Lech Majewski

Produced by Domino Film

Coproduced by Angelus Silesius Association

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the City of Katowice

Miracle (Romania, Czech Republic, Latvia)

Directed by Bogdan George Apetri

Produced by The East Company Productions

Coproduced by Cineart TV Prague, Tasse Film

Supported by the Czech Film Fund

‘Slovo’ House. Unfinished Novel (Ukraine)

Directed by Taras Tomenko

Cinephilia (Lithuania)

Directed by Algimantas Puipa

Produced by the Lithuanian Film Studio

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre

The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson (Australia)

Directed by Leah Purcell

Miss Osaka (France, Japan)

Directed by Daniel Dencik

No Problem (China)

Directed by Jiachen Jiang

Rhino (Ukraine, Poland, Germany)

Directed by Oleg Sentsov

Produced by Arthouse Traffic

Coproduced by Krai Kinema, Apple Film Production, Ma.Ja.De

Supported by the State Film Agency of Ukraine, the Polish Film Institute, Eurimages, the Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg Fund

Ring Wandering (Japan)

Directed by Masakazu Kaneko

Kerr (Turkey, Greece, France)

Directed by Tayfun Pierselimoglu

Saloum (Senegal)

Directed by Jean Luc Herbulot

The Other Tom (Mexico)

Directed by Rodrigo Plá, Laura Santullo

Toubab (Germany)

Directed by Florian Dietrich

YT (Russia)

Directed by Dmitry Davydov, Steoan Burnashev