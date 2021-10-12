BOX OFFICE: Wedding by Wojciech Smarzowski Tops Polish Box Office

WARSAW: Wojciech Smarzowski's new drama Wedding / Wesele had 139,536 admissions in its opening weekend, making it the best opening for a local production in 2021. The film was released by Kino Świat on 8 October 2021.

Wedding, which is a spin on the director's debut feature from 2004 under the same title, might be underway to become another box office hit from Smarzowski, whose last film Clergy / Kler (Profil Film Jacek Rzehak) topped the overall box office with more than 5 m admissions in 2018.

Wedding was written by Wojciech Smarzowski, shot in Poland and Latvia between July and December 2020, and lensed by Piotr Sobociński Jr.

The cast includes Robert Więckiewicz, Michalina Łabacz, Agata Kulesza, Ryszard Ronczewski, Mateusz Więcławek and Agata Turkot.

The film was produced by Wojciech Gostomczyk, Janusz Bogaczyk and Janusz Hetman of Studio Metrage in coproduction with Canal+, with a budget of 4.8 m EUR / 25 m PLN. The project also received the tax rebate from the Polish Film Institute, as well as support from National Film Centre of Latvia, the Riga Film Fund and the Krakow Festival Office.