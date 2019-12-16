BERLIN: Four projects from CEE countries have received coproduction support at the 157th meeting of the Board of Management of the Council of Europe's Eurimages Fund, held in Berlin 9-12 December 2019.
Eurimages allotted 3,399,600 EUR in total to 15 feature films and one documentary.
Projects from CEE Countries Supported by Eurimages:
Margrete - Queen of the North (Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Poland) – 470,000 EUR
Directed by Charlotte Sieling
Produced by SF Studios Production ApS Denmark
Coproduced by SF Studios Production AB Sweden, Filmkameratene AS, Opus Film
Compartment Number 6 (Finland, Estonia, Germany) – 280,000 EUR
Directed by Juho Kuosmanen
Produced by Aamu Film Company
Coproduced by Amrion, Achtung Panda
Broadway (Greece, France, Romania) – 170,000 EUR
Directed by Christos Massalas
Produced by Neda Film
Coproduced by Blue Monday Productions, Digital Cube
Labour Day (Serbia, Bulgaria, Greece, Montenegro) – 110,000 EUR
Directed by Mladen Djordjevic
Produced by Sense Production, Corona Film
Coproduced by Agitprop, Homemade Films, Adriatic Western
Click HERE for the full list of supported projects.