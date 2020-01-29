TRIESTE: Six projects, directed by Gregor Božič, Darko Stante, Hana Jušić, Anja Kofmel, Otto Reuschel and Debora Vrizzi, have been selected from among 28 applications to receive 10,000 EUR each from the Regional Audiovisual Cooperation and Training initiative RE-ACT.
Starting from 2020, Film Center Serbia will become a full member of RE–ACT and Serbian producers will be eligible to apply to the co-development funding scheme.
The selected projects were announced in the framework of the annual When East Meets West Co-production Forum in Trieste, in the presence of representatives of the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (Chris Marcich), the Slovenian Film Centre (Nataša Bučar) and Friuli Venezia Giulia Audiovisual Fund (Paolo Vidali), the partner funds of this initiative set up in 2015.
