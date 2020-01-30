WARSAW: Films from Georgia and Lithuania are among the first eight titles announced by the European Film Academy as candidates for the 2020 European Film Awards.
The EFA Short Film Programme is organised by the European Film Academy in cooperation with 24 European film festivals.
Here are the films from FNE partner countries already selected:
12 K. Marx Street (Georgia)
Directed by Irine Jordania
Candidate of the Black Nights Film Festival – PÖFF Shorts
Community Gardens (Lithuania)
Directed by Vytautas Katkus
Candidate of Internationale Kurzfilmtage Winterthur
