Wednesday 26 February
Party Alert
All parties and events require invitations from the organisers
11:30 East European Cottbus Brunch
Screening Alert
09:30 Leaf / Lístek (Czech Republic) Generation Kplus / World premiere / Animation / Short film
Directed by Aliona Baranova
and
Mishou (Germany, Bulgaria) Generation Kplus / World premiere / Animation / Short film
Directed by Milen Vitanov
Festival Screening
Zoo Palast 1
10:00 Pari (Greece, France, the Netherlands, Bulgaria) Panorama / World premiere / Debut film
Directed by Siamak Etemadi
Sales: Heretic Outreach
Festival Screening
Cubix 7
10:00 The Sleepers (Czech Republic)
Directed by Ivan Zacharias
Sales: HBO Central Europe
Market Screening
Zoo Palast Club A
10:15 Pelican Blood (Germany, Bulgaria)
Directed by Katrin Gebbe
Produced by Verena Gräfe-Höft (Germany) and Mila Voinikova (Bulgaria)
Sales: Films Boutique
Market Screening
Cubix 4
19:00 The Exit of the Trains / Ieşirea trenurilor din gară (Romania) Forum / World premiere
Directed by Radu Jude, Adrian Cioflâncă
Produced by microFILM and nomada.solo
Sales: Taskovski Films
Festival Screening
CinemaxX 4
22:00 Mare (Switzerland, Croatia) Panorama / World premiere
Directed by Andrea Štaka
Produced by Okofilm Productions
Coproduced by Dinaridi Film, ZDF Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen, ARTE, SRF Schweizer Radio und Fernsehen
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages
Sales: Be For Films
Festival Screening
Colosseum 1
22:00 Servants / Služobníci (Slovakia, Romania, Czech Republic, Ireland) Encounters
Directed by Ivan Ostrochovský
Produced by Punkchart films
Coproduced by Point Film (RO), Radio and Television of Slovakia (SK), Negativ (CZ), Film and Music Entertainment (IE), Libra Film Productions (RO), Hai Hui Entertainment (RO), sentimentalfilm (SK)
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech State Cinematography Fund, the Romanian Film Centre
Sales: Loco Films
Festival Screening
International
Thursday 27 February
Screening Alert
09:30 Leaf / Lístek (Czech Republic) Generation Kplus / World premiere / Animation / Short film
Directed by Aliona Baranova
and
Mishou (Germany, Bulgaria) Generation Kplus / World premiere / Animation / Short film
Directed by Milen Vitanov
Festival Screening
Filmtheater am Friedrichshain
12:15 FREM (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Viera Čákanyová
Produced by Hypermarket Film
Coproduced by Punkchart Films
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund
Market Screening
CinemaxX 13
12:15 Charlatan (Czech Republic, Ireland, Poland, Slovakia) Berlinale Special
Directed by Agnieszka Holland
Produced by Marlene Film Production
Coproduced by Film & Music Entertainment (F.&.M.E.), Madants, Furia Film
Supported by the Czech State Cinematography Fund, the Polish Film Institute, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund
Sales: Films Boutique
Festival Screening (press)
Berlinale Palast
13:30 Mare (Switzerland, Croatia) Panorama / World premiere
Directed by Andrea Štaka
Produced by Okofilm Productions
Coproduced by Dinaridi Film, ZDF Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen, ARTE, SRF Schweizer Radio und Fernsehen
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages
Sales: Be For Films
Festival Screening
International
15:00 The Exit of the Trains / Ieşirea trenurilor din gară (Romania) Forum / World premiere
Directed by Radu Jude, Adrian Cioflâncă
Produced by microFILM and nomada.solo
Sales: Taskovski Films
Festival Screening
Delphi Filmpalast
16:15 The Earth Is Blue as an Orange (Ukraine, Lithuania) Generation 14plus / Documentary / Debut film
Directed by Iryna Tsilyk
Produced by Albatros Communicos (Ukraine), Moonmakers (Lithuania) www.moonmakers.lt
Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Ukrainian State Agency, IDFA Bertha Fund Classic and IDFA Bertha Fund Europe Co-production
Sales: CAT&Docs
Festival Screening
Zoo Palast 2
17:00 Atkūrimas (Lithuania) Berlinale Shorts
Directed by Laurynas Bareisa
Festival Screening
Colosseum 1
17:30 I Was At Home But / Ich war zuhause, aber (Germany, Serbia)
Directed by Angela Schanelec
Produced by Nachmittagfilm, Dart Film & Video, ZDF/3sat
Supported by Film Center Serbia
Sales: Deutsche Kinemathek
Market Screening
Cubix 3
18:45 Charlatan (Czech Republic, Ireland, Poland, Slovakia) Berlinale Special
Directed by Agnieszka Holland
Produced by Marlene Film Production
Coproduced by Film & Music Entertainment (F.&.M.E.), Madants, Furia Film
Supported by the Czech State Cinematography Fund, the Polish Film Institute, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund
Sales: Films Boutique
Festival Screening
Berlinale Special Gala Screening at Berlinale Palast
21:00 Atkūrimas (Lithuania) Berlinale Goes Kiez
Directed by Laurynas Bareisa
Festival Screening
Moviemento
22:00 Pari (Greece, France, the Netherlands, Bulgaria) Panorama / World premiere / Debut film
Directed by Siamak Etemadi
Sales: Heretic Outreach
Festival Screening
Cubix 7
22:00 What Remains I Re-visited / Was bleibt I Šta ostaje (Germany, Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina) Forum / World premiere
Directed by Clarissa Thieme
Festival Screening
Zoo Palast 2