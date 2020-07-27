Films from FNE Partner Countries Selected for Venice Days Programme

A short film directed by the Polish writer/director Malgorzata Szumowska will be screened in the Miu Miu Women’s Tales sub-section.
FILMS FROM FNE PARTNERS SELECTED IN VENICE DAYS 2020:
COMPETITION:
Preparations to Be Together For an Unknown Period Of Time (Hungary)
Directed by Lili Horvat
Produced by Poste Restante
Supported by the Hungarian National Film Institute
Oasis (Serbia, Slovenia, the Netherlands, France, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Directed by Ivan Ikea
Produced by SENSE Production
Coproduced by Tramal Films (SI), Kepler Film (HL), Les Films d’Antoine (FR), SCCA / Pro.ba (BiH)
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Slovenian Film Center, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Sarajevo Cinema Fund, Creative Europe MEDIA and Eurimages
Conference (Russia, Estonia, Italy, UK)
Directed by Ivan Tverdovskiy
Produced by Vega Film (RU), Ark Pictures (RU), Nafta Films (EE)
Coproduced by Reason8 Films (UK), Revolver Films production (IT)
Supported by the Estonian Film Institute , the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, Eurimages
The Whaler Boy (Russia, Poland, Belgium)
Directed by Philipp Yuryev
Produced by Orka Film
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
MIU MIU WOMEN’s TALES:
Nightwalk (Italy, Poland)
Directed by Malgorzata Szumowska