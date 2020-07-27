Films from FNE Partner Countries Selected for Venice Days Programme

VENICE: Four majority and minority coproductions from Hungary, Serbia, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Estonia and Poland have been selected for the Competition programme of the 17 th edition of the Venice Days (Giornate degli Autori). The independent Venice Film Festival sidebar will run 2-12 September 2020.

A short film directed by the Polish writer/director Malgorzata Szumowska will be screened in the Miu Miu Women’s Tales sub-section.

FILMS FROM FNE PARTNERS SELECTED IN VENICE DAYS 2020:

COMPETITION:

Preparations to Be Together For an Unknown Period Of Time (Hungary)

Directed by Lili Horvat

Produced by Poste Restante

Supported by the Hungarian National Film Institute

Oasis (Serbia, Slovenia, the Netherlands, France, Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Ivan Ikea

Produced by SENSE Production

Coproduced by Tramal Films (SI), Kepler Film (HL), Les Films d’Antoine (FR), SCCA / Pro.ba (BiH)

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Slovenian Film Center, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Sarajevo Cinema Fund, Creative Europe MEDIA and Eurimages

Conference (Russia, Estonia, Italy, UK)

Directed by Ivan Tverdovskiy

Produced by Vega Film (RU), Ark Pictures (RU), Nafta Films (EE)

Coproduced by Reason8 Films (UK), Revolver Films production (IT)

Supported by the Estonian Film Institute , the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, Eurimages

The Whaler Boy (Russia, Poland, Belgium)

Directed by Philipp Yuryev

Produced by Orka Film

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

MIU MIU WOMEN’s TALES:

Nightwalk (Italy, Poland)

Directed by Malgorzata Szumowska