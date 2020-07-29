FNE at Venice 2020: Films from FNE Partner Countries in the Official Selection of the 77th Venice FF

VENICE: Polish/German coproduction Never Gonna Snow Again by Malgorzata Szumowska and Michal Englert, and the new film by Jasmila Žbanić, Quo Vadis, Aida?, a coproduction between Bosnia and Herzegovina, Austria, Romania, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, France and Norway have been selected for the Competition of the 77th edition of the Venice Film Festival (2-13 September 2020).

Hungarian director Kornel Mundruczo is also in Competition with his US/ Canadian coproduction Pieces Of A Woman, starring Shia LaBoeuf and Vanessa Kirby.

Lithuanian short film Places, directed by Vytautas Katkus, was selected for the short film competition of the Horizons (Orizzonti) section.

Polish director Filip Jan Rymsza’s film Mosquito State will screen Out of Competition.

The Romanian company Digital Cube is participating with three projects in Venice 2020: Quo Vadis, Aida?, the Italian/British/Romanian coproduction Nowhere Special, directed by Uberto Pasolini in Orizzonti, and the new project by the Romanian director Andrei Cretulescu Games Without Frontiers, in the GAP-Financing Market.

FILMS FROM FNE PARTNER COUNTRIES IN THE OFFICIAL SELECTION:

COMPETITION:

Never Gonna Snow Again (Poland, Germany)

Directed by: Malgorzata Szumowska, Michal Englert

Produced by: Lava Films (PL)

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Austria, Romania, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, France, Norway)

Directed by: Jasmila Žbanić

Produced by: Deblokada (BA)

Coproduced by: coop99 filmproduktion (AT), Digital Cube (RO), N279 (HOL), Razor Film (DE), Extreme Emotions (PL), Indie Prod, Torden Film (NO), TRT, ZDF arte , ORF (Film/Television-Agreement), BHRT (BA)

Supported by: Eurimages, Vlada FBiH – Ministarstvo obrazovanja, the Romanian Film Centre, Fondacija za kinematografiju Sarajevo, the Austrian Film Institute, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Netherlands Film Incentive, the Polish Film Institute, Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, ACM, CNC, IF, Filmfonds Wien, Sørfond, Creative Europe, Ministarstvo kulture i sporta Kantona Sarajevo, the Foundation Open Society Institute

HORIZONS FEATURE FILMS:

Nowhere Special (Italy, UK, Romania)

Directed by: Uberto Pasolini

Produced by: Picomedia SRL (IT)

Coproduced by: Nowhere Special Ltd (UK), Digital Cube (RO), in association with RAI Cinema

Supported by: Northern Ireland Screen, the Romanian Film Centre, Eurimages

HORIZONS SHORT FILMS – COMPETITION:



Places (Lithuania)

Directed by Vytautas Katkus

Out of Competition – Fiction:

Mosquito State (Poland)

Directed by Filip Jan Rymsza

Produced by WFDiF

Supported by the Polish Film Institute