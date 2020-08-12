SOFA Unveils 2020/2021 Participants

The current edition will kick-start 18 – 28 August 2020, with the first Warsaw workshop being held online.
Further workshops will take place in Tbilisi and Vilnius in 2021.
The participants are:
Victoria Aleksanyan, Armenia
Project: Shortwave Lab (development and funding platform for short films)
Elkjana Gjipali, Albania
Project: Tirana Film Commission (regional production service)
Stefanie Gödicke / Philipp Maurice Raube, Germany
Project: NewNarratives (Arabic-European audiovisual training initiative)
Rufat Hasanov, Azerbaijan
Project: Independent Cinema Fund (alternative fund for independent Azerbaijani films)
Leonid Kalitenya, Belarus
Project: Svajo Kino(VoD platform for Belarusian independent cinema)
Igor Mašera, Slovenia
Project: BSF-LUX (VoD platform for Slovenian cinematography)
Janka Pozsonyi, Hungary
Project: Kontra Film (an initiative to promote, distribute, empower Hungary’s independent filmmaker scene)
Willy Rollé, Germany/France
Project: Tavma Pop-Up (digital distribution on-demand platform for non-theatrical screening)
Rita Stanelytė, Lithuania
Project: Mata Hari Communication (boutique film marketing and promotion consultancy)