SOFA Unveils 2020/2021 Participants

BERLIN: Nine projects represented by ten participants will take part in the 8th edition of SOFA –School of Film Advancement . They include participants from Hungary, Lithuania, and Slovenia.

The current edition will kick-start 18 – 28 August 2020, with the first Warsaw workshop being held online.

Further workshops will take place in Tbilisi and Vilnius in 2021.

The participants are:

Victoria Aleksanyan, Armenia

Project: Shortwave Lab (development and funding platform for short films)

Elkjana Gjipali, Albania

Project: Tirana Film Commission (regional production service)

Stefanie Gödicke / Philipp Maurice Raube, Germany

Project: NewNarratives (Arabic-European audiovisual training initiative)

Rufat Hasanov, Azerbaijan

Project: Independent Cinema Fund (alternative fund for independent Azerbaijani films)

Leonid Kalitenya, Belarus

Project: Svajo Kino(VoD platform for Belarusian independent cinema)

Igor Mašera, Slovenia

Project: BSF-LUX (VoD platform for Slovenian cinematography)

Janka Pozsonyi, Hungary

Project: Kontra Film (an initiative to promote, distribute, empower Hungary’s independent filmmaker scene)

Willy Rollé, Germany/France

Project: Tavma Pop-Up (digital distribution on-demand platform for non-theatrical screening)

Rita Stanelytė, Lithuania

Project: Mata Hari Communication (boutique film marketing and promotion consultancy)