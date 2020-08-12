12-08-2020

SOFA Unveils 2020/2021 Participants

BERLIN: Nine projects represented by ten participants will take part in the 8th edition of SOFA –School of Film Advancement. They include participants from Hungary, Lithuania, and Slovenia.

The current edition will kick-start 18 – 28 August 2020, with the first Warsaw workshop being held online.

Further workshops will take place in Tbilisi and Vilnius in 2021.

The participants are:

Victoria Aleksanyan, Armenia
Project: Shortwave Lab (development and funding platform for short films)

Elkjana Gjipali, Albania
Project: Tirana Film Commission (regional production service)

Stefanie Gödicke / Philipp Maurice Raube, Germany
Project: NewNarratives (Arabic-European audiovisual training initiative)

Rufat Hasanov, Azerbaijan
Project: Independent Cinema Fund (alternative fund for independent Azerbaijani films)

Leonid Kalitenya, Belarus
Project: Svajo Kino(VoD platform for Belarusian independent cinema)

Igor Mašera, Slovenia
Project: BSF-LUX (VoD platform for Slovenian cinematography)

Janka Pozsonyi, Hungary
Project: Kontra Film (an initiative to promote, distribute, empower Hungary’s independent filmmaker scene)

Willy Rollé, Germany/France
Project: Tavma Pop-Up (digital distribution on-demand platform for non-theatrical screening)

Rita Stanelytė, Lithuania
Project: Mata Hari Communication (boutique film marketing and promotion consultancy)

