EFA Announces First Feature Film Selections

BERLIN: The first of the EFA ( European Film Awards ) Feature Film Selection 2020 includes 32 titles announced on 18 August 2020. A second announcement will take place in September, allowing the inclusion of films whose premieres were interrupted by the COVID-19 crisis.

The 3,800 members of the European Film Academy will screen and vote on the nominations, which will be announced on 7 November. The awards ceremony will take place on 12 December in Reykjavik.

Among the selected films there are the following films from Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, and Slovenia:

Cat In the Wall (Bulgaria, UK, France)

Directed by Mina Mileva, Vesela Kazakova

Produced by Activist 38 (Bulgaria)

Coproduced by Glasshead (UK), Ici et Là Productions (France)

Charlatan (Czech Republic, Ireland, Poland, Slovakia)

Directed by Agnieszka Holland

Produced by Marlene Film Production (Czech Republic)

Coproduced by Film & Music Entertainment (Ireland), Madants (Poland), Furia Film (Slovakia), Czech Television (Czech Republic), RTVS (Slovakia), Barrandov Studio (Czech Republic)

Corpus Christi / Boże Ciało (Poland, France)

Directed by Jan Komasa

Produced by Aurum Film

Coproduced by WFS Walter Film Studio, Wojewódzki Dom Kultury in Rzeszow, Canal+, Les Contes Modernes

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Father (Serbia, France, Germany, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Srdan Golubović

Produced by Baš Čelik (RS)

Coproduced by ASAP Films (FR), Neue Mediopolis (DE), Propeler Film (HR), Vertigo (SI), scca/Pro.Ba (BA), ZDF Arte (DE), Arte France (FR)

Final Report (Hungary)

Directed by Istvan Szabo

Produced by Filmstreet

Let There Be Light (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Marko Skop

Produced by Artileria ( Slovakia), Negativ (Czech Republic)

Supported by Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, Slovak Radio and TV, Czech TV and Eurimages

Motherland (Lithuania, Latvia, Germany, Greece)

Directed by Tomas Vengris

Produced by Studio Uljana Kim

Coproduced by Locomotive Productions, Heimat Hafen Films, Faliro House

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the National Film Center of Latvia, Eurimages, Creative Europe Programme – MEDIA

Servants / Služobníci (Slovakia, Romania, Czech Republic, Ireland)

Directed by Ivan Ostrochovský

Produced by Punkchart films

Coproduced by Point Film, Radio and Television of Slovakia, Negativ, Film and Music Entertainment, Libra Film Productions, Hai Hui Entertainment, sentimentalfilm

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Centre, the Czech Film Fund, the Romanian Film Centre

The Painted Bird / Nabarvené ptáče (Czech Republic, Ukraine, Slovakia)

Directed by Václav Marhoul

Produced by Silvescreen

Coproduced by the Czech Television, Directory Films, PubRes and RTVS

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Creative Europe – MEDIA, the Ministry of Culture of the Czech Republic, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund and the Ukrainian State Film Agency

Uppercase Print / Tipografic majuscul (Romania)

Directed by Radu Jude

Produced by microFILM

Coproduced by the Romanian Television (TVR), Hi Film Productions

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the MEDIA Programme in association with nomada.solo