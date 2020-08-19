EFA Announces First Feature Film Selections

The 3,800 members of the European Film Academy will screen and vote on the nominations, which will be announced on 7 November. The awards ceremony will take place on 12 December in Reykjavik.
Among the selected films there are the following films from Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, and Slovenia:
Cat In the Wall (Bulgaria, UK, France)
Directed by Mina Mileva, Vesela Kazakova
Produced by Activist 38 (Bulgaria)
Coproduced by Glasshead (UK), Ici et Là Productions (France)
Charlatan (Czech Republic, Ireland, Poland, Slovakia)
Directed by Agnieszka Holland
Produced by Marlene Film Production (Czech Republic)
Coproduced by Film & Music Entertainment (Ireland), Madants (Poland), Furia Film (Slovakia), Czech Television (Czech Republic), RTVS (Slovakia), Barrandov Studio (Czech Republic)
Corpus Christi / Boże Ciało (Poland, France)
Directed by Jan Komasa
Produced by Aurum Film
Coproduced by WFS Walter Film Studio, Wojewódzki Dom Kultury in Rzeszow, Canal+, Les Contes Modernes
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Father (Serbia, France, Germany, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Directed by Srdan Golubović
Produced by Baš Čelik (RS)
Coproduced by ASAP Films (FR), Neue Mediopolis (DE), Propeler Film (HR), Vertigo (SI), scca/Pro.Ba (BA), ZDF Arte (DE), Arte France (FR)
Final Report (Hungary)
Directed by Istvan Szabo
Produced by Filmstreet
Let There Be Light (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Marko Skop
Produced by Artileria ( Slovakia), Negativ (Czech Republic)
Supported by Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, Slovak Radio and TV, Czech TV and Eurimages
Motherland (Lithuania, Latvia, Germany, Greece)
Directed by Tomas Vengris
Produced by Studio Uljana Kim
Coproduced by Locomotive Productions, Heimat Hafen Films, Faliro House
Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the National Film Center of Latvia, Eurimages, Creative Europe Programme – MEDIA
Servants / Služobníci (Slovakia, Romania, Czech Republic, Ireland)
Directed by Ivan Ostrochovský
Produced by Punkchart films
Coproduced by Point Film, Radio and Television of Slovakia, Negativ, Film and Music Entertainment, Libra Film Productions, Hai Hui Entertainment, sentimentalfilm
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Centre, the Czech Film Fund, the Romanian Film Centre
The Painted Bird / Nabarvené ptáče (Czech Republic, Ukraine, Slovakia)
Directed by Václav Marhoul
Produced by Silvescreen
Coproduced by the Czech Television, Directory Films, PubRes and RTVS
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Creative Europe – MEDIA, the Ministry of Culture of the Czech Republic, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund and the Ukrainian State Film Agency
Uppercase Print / Tipografic majuscul (Romania)
Directed by Radu Jude
Produced by microFILM
Coproduced by the Romanian Television (TVR), Hi Film Productions
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the MEDIA Programme in association with nomada.solo