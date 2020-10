TRIESTE: The When East Meets West ( WEWM ) Co-production Forum is accepting applications through 31 October for its 2021 programme, which will run 24 – 28 January in both an on-site and online format.

Eligible applicants include producers from Europe, Israel, North America and South America, with long feature fiction films or documentaries in development, with 10 percent of the budget in place, and international coproduction potential.

The WEMW team is also available to discuss the application process by scheduling individual meetings at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .