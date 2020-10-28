FNE at FilmFestival Cottbus 2020: Lithuania’s The Castle Competes at Cottbus 2020

VILNIUS: Lithuanian director Lina Lužytė screens her second feature film The Castle / Pilis in the main competition of the 30th edition of FilmFestival Cottbus , 3 – 8 November 2020. The coming-of-age drama is the first Lithuanian/Irish coproduction.

A 13-year old Lithuanian girl Monika and her mother Jolanta live in Dublin with their heavily demented Granny. Monika dreams of becoming a famous musician and a concert at the Castle seems a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. But when Monika’s mother tries to stop her from going, she resorts to desperate means to achieve her dream.

The main characters are played by famous Lithuanian actors: Gabija Jaraminaitė, winner of the Lithuanian Film Silver Crane Award for Best Actress, who also starred in Lužytė’s debut film; Jūratė Onaitytė, who is the winner of the National Prize (1999) and who has played numerous important roles in Lithuanian cinema and theatre; and Barbora Bareikyte, a young actress making her film debut in the main role of Monika.

The Castle was produced by Kęstutis Drazdauskas through Lithuanian ARTBOX in coproduction with David Collins through Samson Films (Ireland).

The film was supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, Screen Ireland and the Irish public service broadcaster, RTE. The total budget is estimated at 1.4 m EUR.

The shoot took place in Dublin and Vilnius in the summer of 2018. The film debuted in Lithuania in September and has been acquired by French distribution company WIDE.

Production Information:

Artbox

Kestutis Drazdauskas

Phone: +370 687 13078

email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Director: Lina Lužytė

Script: Lina Lužytė

Cast: Gabija Jaraminaitė, Jūratė Onaitytė, Barbora Bareikytė, Andrei Ciopec, Martyna Peszko

DOP: Michael Lavelle

Production Designer: Tamara Conboy

Costume Designer: Rūta Sakalauskaitė