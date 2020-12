Eurimages Awards Last Grants For 2020

STRASBOURG: Coproductions from Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Hungary, Lithuania, North Macedonia, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, and Slovenia are among the films receiving funding in the last batch of Eurimages grants in 2020. They include one documentary and one animated film, with amounts ranging from 60,000 EUR to 400,000 EUR.

List of films from FNE member countries receiving grants:

Mediterranean Fever (Germany, Cyprus, France, Palestine)

Directed by Maha Haj

185,000 EUR

Coproduced by Mediterranean Fever ACV Ltd (Cyprus)



Men of Deeds (Romania, Bulgaria)

Directed by Paul Negoescu

125,000 EUR

Produced by Tangaj Productions (Romania), Papillon Film (Romania), Screening Emotions OOD (Bulgaria)



Story About Fateme (Serbia, Italy, Croatia)

Directed by Vuk Ršumović

115,000 EUR

Produced by Baboon Production (Serbia), Art & Popcorn (Serbia), Kinorama (Croatia)

The Body (Slovenia, Croatia, North Macedonia) Documentary

Directed by Petra Seliškar

60,000 EUR

Produced by Zavod Petra Fan Film (Slovenia), Wolfgang & Dolly (Croatia), PPFP Ltd Skopje (North Macedonia)

Tony, Shelly and the Spirit (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary) Animation

Directed by Filip Pošivac

290,000 EUR

Produced by Nutprodukce (Czech Republic), Nutprodukcia (Slovakia), Filmfabriq Stopmo (Hungary)



Vesper Seeds (Lithuania, France, Belgium)

Directed by Kristina Buožyte, Bruno Samper

400,000 EUR

Produced by Natrix Natrix (Lithuania)

Wake Me (Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia)

Directed by Marko Šantić

210,000 EUR

Produced by Vertigo (Slovenia), Jaka Produkcija (Croatia), Living Pictures (Serbia)



Women Do Cry (Bulgaria, France)

Directed by Vesela Kazakova, Mina Mileva

110,000 EUR

Produced by Activist 38 (Bulgaria), Cineart (Bulgaria)