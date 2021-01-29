Kazakh Project A Winner Is Seen at the Start Wins WEMW

North Macedonian producer Marija Dimitrova (List Productions) received a scholarship for the participation in the EAVE European Producers Workshop. Lithuanian producer Marija Razgutė (M-Films) and Italy’s Matteo Pecorara will have a free accreditation to the Cannes Marche du Film Producer’s Network.
The special Out of the Box Edition of WEMW ended with record numbers: 680 registered participants connected to the WEMW Digital World from 56 different countries; over 600 scheduled individual meetings with more than 150 decision makers and 30 business angels; 1,778 chats and 141 video calls within the platform; 4 lottery winners; and more than 100 producers participating in 22 Out of the Box events.
WEMW CO-PRODUCTION FORUM AWARDS
Film Center Serbia Development Award
A Winner is Seen at the Start (Kazhakstan)
Directed by Zhannat Alshanova
Flow Postproduction Award
A Safe Place (Germany)
Directed by Sara Summa
DAE Accelerator Award
Foals (France)
Directed by Salomé Hévin
Pop Up Film Residency Award
A Winner Is Seen at the Start
EWA Network Best Woman Director Award
A Winner Is Seen at the Start
EWA Network Membership Award
The Mechanics of Things (France)
Directed by Alessandra Celesia
LAST STOP TRIESTE
HBO Europe Award
Brotherhood (Czech Republic, Italy)
Directed by Francesco Montagner
Producers: Pavla Janoušková Kubecková, Nadia Trevisan
Flow Digital Cinema Award
Museum of the Revolution (Serbia, Croatia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Srđan Keča
Producer: Vanja Jambrović
First Hand Fund Award
Reconciliation (Slovenia, Serbia, Montenegro, Kosovo)
Directed by Marija Zidar
Producer: Danijel Hočevar
THIS IS IT
Laser Film Award
Crown Shyness (Italy)
Directed by Valentina Bertani
Special Mention
Darkling (Serbia. Italy, Greece, Denmark, Bulgaria)
Directed by Dušan Milić
Producers: Snezana van Houwelingen, Debora Chiara Desio
BALTIC AWARDS
Blind Pit (Italy, Latvia)
Directed by Giorgio Bianchi and Federico Schiavi
Producers: Nacne, Baltic Balkan Productions
Bijuterie (Lithuania, Estonia, Italy)
Directed by Tomas Vengris
Producers: Socialinės atsakomybės projektai, Allfilm and Rosamont