Kazakh Project A Winner Is Seen at the Start Wins WEMW

TRIESTE: The Kazakh project A Winner Is Seen at the Start by Zhannat Alshanova won the 5,000 EUR Film Center Serbia Award at the 11th edition of When East Meets West , which concluded on 27 January 2021. The film also received the Pop Up Film Residency Award, and Alshanova was also crowned with the European Women’s Audiovisual Network Award for the Best Woman Director, which was given out for the fifth year at WEMW.

North Macedonian producer Marija Dimitrova (List Productions) received a scholarship for the participation in the EAVE European Producers Workshop. Lithuanian producer Marija Razgutė (M-Films) and Italy’s Matteo Pecorara will have a free accreditation to the Cannes Marche du Film Producer’s Network.

The special Out of the Box Edition of WEMW ended with record numbers: 680 registered participants connected to the WEMW Digital World from 56 different countries; over 600 scheduled individual meetings with more than 150 decision makers and 30 business angels; 1,778 chats and 141 video calls within the platform; 4 lottery winners; and more than 100 producers participating in 22 Out of the Box events.

WEMW CO-PRODUCTION FORUM AWARDS

Film Center Serbia Development Award

A Winner is Seen at the Start (Kazhakstan)

Directed by Zhannat Alshanova

Flow Postproduction Award

A Safe Place (Germany)

Directed by Sara Summa

DAE Accelerator Award

Foals (France)

Directed by Salomé Hévin

Pop Up Film Residency Award

A Winner Is Seen at the Start

EWA Network Best Woman Director Award

A Winner Is Seen at the Start

EWA Network Membership Award

The Mechanics of Things (France)

Directed by Alessandra Celesia

LAST STOP TRIESTE

HBO Europe Award

Brotherhood (Czech Republic, Italy)

Directed by Francesco Montagner

Producers: Pavla Janoušková Kubecková, Nadia Trevisan

Flow Digital Cinema Award

Museum of the Revolution (Serbia, Croatia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Srđan Keča

Producer: Vanja Jambrović

First Hand Fund Award

Reconciliation (Slovenia, Serbia, Montenegro, Kosovo)

Directed by Marija Zidar

Producer: Danijel Hočevar

THIS IS IT

Laser Film Award

Crown Shyness (Italy)

Directed by Valentina Bertani

Special Mention

Darkling (Serbia. Italy, Greece, Denmark, Bulgaria)

Directed by Dušan Milić

Producers: Snezana van Houwelingen, Debora Chiara Desio

BALTIC AWARDS

Blind Pit (Italy, Latvia)

Directed by Giorgio Bianchi and Federico Schiavi

Producers: Nacne, Baltic Balkan Productions

Bijuterie (Lithuania, Estonia, Italy)

Directed by Tomas Vengris

Producers: Socialinės atsakomybės projektai, Allfilm and Rosamont