Applications Open for CICAE's Art Cinema = Action + Management

BERLIN: The International Federation of Art House Cinemas CICAE is accepting applications for the 18th Art Cinema = Action + Management international training course for independent cinema exhibitors.

The 2021 edition of the Arthouse Cinema Training programme will take place from 30 August to 5 September, on the island of San Servolo in Venice, Italy. The deadline for the first round of submissions is 30 April 2021.

The course includes workshops covering topics including green cinema, innovative models for the arthouse exhibition, digital marketing and data analysis, business planning and budgeting, technological evolution in cinema exhibition; mentoring sessions on specific issues and professional challenges; networking with colleagues and cinema professionals; and round tables about important themes from the film industry.