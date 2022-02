WIESBADEN: The 22nd edition of the Festival of Central and Eastern European Film will take place in person from 19 to 25 April 2022 with film screenings, film talks and meetings with filmmakers, as well as a range of online programming.

The event, organised by DFF – Deutsches Filminstitut & Filmmuseum, has announced its first programme highlights, with a symposium entitled Which way to the East? - Godard, Cinema and Ideology in Central and Eastern Europe, a Special Programme of 30 "post-Soviet" films selected by the festival's director Heleen Gerritsen, as well as the new Central and Eastern European Online Library Award for Best Documentary.

