BRUSSELS: Initial estimates of the International Union of Cinemas ( UNIC ) for 2021 show the return of audiences and recovery of cinemas across Europe, with an estimated 3.7 blillion EUR in BO, an increase of 42% compared to 2020.

UNIC’s first assessment shows that cinema admissions in the region exceeded 590 million, which represents a 38% increase from 2020, and points to the industry’s resilience and the audience's interest in returning to the big screen experience.

