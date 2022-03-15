ShorTS Development & Pitching Training Welcomes Directors and Scriptwriters from FNE Partner Countries

TRIESTE: ShorTS Development & Pitching Training organised by the ShorTS International Film Festival has launched its call for applications. The workshop is dedicated for directors and scriptwriters from emerging countries including Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Malta, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Romania, Serbia and Slovenia.

The deadline for application is 10 April 2022. The ShorTS Development & Pitching Training will be divided into two parts: the first one, online, in May 2022, focusing on development and the second part, held in Trieste in July 2022, will focus on how to pitch the project.

All the sessions will be run by the tutor Massimiliano Nardulli. Due to the partnership with Centro Nazionale del Corto and Torino Short Film Market one of the projects will be selected to take part in the pitching session of the 7th Torino Short Film Market.

Click HERE for more information.