Introducing FNE Market Online 2022

If you want your project to be mentioned, write to us at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
Click HERE to see the FNE Market Online 2022.
WARSAW: We are happy to introduce to you the FNE Market Online 2022, an exhaustive and unique agenda of coproduction markets, pitchings and works-in-progress.
If you want your project to be mentioned, write to us at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
Click HERE to see the FNE Market Online 2022.