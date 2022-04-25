Films from FNE Partner Countries in Cannes Short Films Competition and La Cinéf

The Lithuanian film Cherries / Uogos by Vytautas Katkus was among the 3,507 titles submitted for the Cannes Short Films Competition, and it is one of the nine selected films.
We Are Not There Tomorrow / Jutro nas tam nie ma by Polish Olga Kłyszewicz and Craze / Hajszalrepedes by Hungarian Bianka Szelestey are among the 16 films selected from 1,528 titles submitted by film schools all over the world for La Cinéf (Cinéfondation).
Films from FNE Partner Countries in Cannes Short Film Competition and La Cinéf:
Short Film Competition:
Cherries / Uogos (Lithuania)
Directed by Vytautas Katkus
La Cinéf:
We Are Not There Tomorrow / Jutro nas tam nie ma (Poland)
Directed by Olga Kłyszewicz
Produced by the Polish National Film School in Łodz
Craze / Hajszalrepedes (Hungary)
Directed by Bianka Szelestey
Produced by Eötvös Loránd University - Department of Film Studies
Click HERE to see the selections.