Films from FNE Partner Countries in Cannes Short Films Competition and La Cinéf

PARIS: One Lithuanian film has been selected for Cannes Short Films Competition, while two films from Poland and Hungary will compete in La Cinéf. The Cannes Film Festival will be held 17-28 May 2022.

The Lithuanian film Cherries / Uogos by Vytautas Katkus was among the 3,507 titles submitted for the Cannes Short Films Competition, and it is one of the nine selected films.

We Are Not There Tomorrow / Jutro nas tam nie ma by Polish Olga Kłyszewicz and Craze / Hajszalrepedes by Hungarian Bianka Szelestey are among the 16 films selected from 1,528 titles submitted by film schools all over the world for La Cinéf (Cinéfondation).

Films from FNE Partner Countries in Cannes Short Film Competition and La Cinéf:

Short Film Competition:

Cherries / Uogos (Lithuania)

Directed by Vytautas Katkus

La Cinéf:

We Are Not There Tomorrow / Jutro nas tam nie ma (Poland)

Directed by Olga Kłyszewicz

Produced by the Polish National Film School in Łodz

Craze / Hajszalrepedes (Hungary)

Directed by Bianka Szelestey

Produced by Eötvös Loránd University - Department of Film Studies

