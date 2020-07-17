PRODUCTION: Liviu Mărghidan Shoots Adventure Drama at 2,000 Meters

BUCHAREST: The DoP/producer/director Liviu Mărghidan is currently in production with his third feature film as a director. Refuge (working title) is an adventure drama whose shooting entails a high degree of risk but which is a balance of his passion for cinema with a passion for climbing. The shooting takes place at an altitude ranging from 1,600 to 2,000 meters with two children in the cast.

The shooting, which takes place in the Piatra Craiului Mountains from 1 July 2020 to 15 August 2020, is very difficult, thus the crew and cast are permanently accompanied by a Mountain Rescue team. The actors and the whole team underwent climbing courses and learned surviving techniques for two months. During the shooting they are sleeping in refuges and are living on limited supplies of food and water.

Refuge / Refugiu follows a couple of middle-class divorcees who decide to go on a mountain climb together with their two children. Their challenges, a broken family and the happiness of being together for a short amount of time, will intertwine with the beauty and the challenges of the mountains.

Liviu Mărghidan penned the script and he is also lensing together with Mircea Valentin. The cinematography is also a challenge as it is done completely with a hand-held camera.

Dragoș Olaru and Judith State are starring together with Adela and Radu Mărghidan (the director’s children). The cast includes: Florentina Țilea, Dan Bordeianu, Constantin Lupescu, Ionut Achivoaie, Viorel Păunescu and Mihaela Alexandru.

Ruxandra Flonta is producing through Scharf Film Production (a company founded by Liviu Mărghidan), with the support of the Romanian Film Centre. The budget is approximately 800,000 EUR, Ruxandra Flonta told FNE.

The film is expected to be finished in February 2021 and the premiere is set for February 2022.



Production Information:

Producer:

Scharf Film Production (Romania)

Ruxandra Flonta: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Director: Liviu Mărghidan

Scriptwriters: Liviu Mărghidan

DoP: Liviu Mărghidan, Mircea Valentin

Cast: Dragoș Olaru, Judith State, Adela Mărghidan, Radu Mărghidan, Florentina Țilea, Dan Bordeianu, Constantin Lupescu, Ionuț Achivoaie, Viorel Păunescu, Mihaela Alexandru