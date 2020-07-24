FNE at TIFF 2020: Romanian Days: 5 Minutes Too Late

CLUJ-NAPOCA: Dan Chișu’s feature film 5 Minutes Too Late / 5 minute, inspired by real homophobic reactions that occurred during a screening of an LGBT film in Romania, will be showcased in the Romanian Days competition at the 19 th edition of the Transilvania International Film Festival ( TIFF ). The festival is running in Cluj-Napoca from 31 July to 9 August 2020.

Loosely inspired by a screening of Lisa Cholodenko's The Kids Are All Right, which was boycotted in Bucharest in 2013, Dan Chișu imagined a fictional story, where a fierce journalist investigates why the police hadn't stopped a conflict that led to a person's injury.

„At the core of the film is the intention to understand concepts like truth, objectivity and even search. What are the starting points of your everyday searches? On the other hand, what are the limits and how much truth lies in our permanent need to make sense of our own actions or the others’ actions?”, writer/director Dan Chișu said in a statement.

The main characters are played by Mihai Călin, Diana Cavalioti, Emanuel Pârvu, Ana Radu, Elvira Deatcu, Adrian Titieni and Gabriel Huian.

The film is a Romanian coproduction between Anamaria Antoci through Domestic Film and Dan Chișu through DaKINO Production. The project is supported by the Romanian Film Centre, MEDIA – Creative Europe and Heineken Romania, in partnership with the Romanian Public Television (TVR). The budget was 635,000 EUR, Anamaria Antoci told FNE.

The film was shot in four weeks from May to June 2018. It had its world premiere in the International Competition of the 35th edition of the Warsaw Film Festival (11-20 October 2019).

Domestic Film planned to release the film in Romania in the spring of 2020, but the break of the COVID-19 pandemic postponed the premiere indefinitely.

Production Information:

Producer:

Domestic Film (Romania)

www.4prooffilm.ro

Coproducer:

DaKINO Production (Romania)

Credits:

Director: Dan Chișu

Scriptwriter: Dan Chișu

DoP: Adrian Silișteanu RSC

Editor: Letiția Ștefănescu

Sound: Marius Leftărache

Art designer: Gina Călin

Costume designer: Adina Bucur

Makeup: Dana Roșeanu

Hair styling: Manuela Simionescu

Visual effects: Olga Avramov

Cast: Mihai Călin, Diana Cavalioti, Emanuel Pârvu, Ana Radu, Elvira Deatcu, Adrian Titieni, Gabriel Huian