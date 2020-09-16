PRODUCTION: HBO Europe Series RUXX Starts Shooting in Romania

BUCHAREST: The eight-episode TV series RUXX, directed by Iulia Rugină and Octav Gheorghe, and produced by HBO Europe , has started shooting in Romania. Cristian Mungiu and Tudor Reu are providing production services through Mobra Films .

Written by Vera Ion, RUXX is a contemporary relationship drama focusing on the young generation living in a country (Romania) caught between the past and the future. The main character is Rux (Raluca Aprodu), a young woman who is trying to balance her professional career with her personal life.

The cast includes Alec Secăreanu, Mădălina Craiu, Bogdan Dumitrache, Șerban Pavlu, Alina Chivulescu, Ioana Bugarin and Marian Olteanu.

„RUXX is fresh and strong, moving and brave. It speaks to me in so many ways and I felt a connection with it from the very first time that I read the script”, director Iulia Rugină said in a statement.

Rugină will direct the first six episodes and Octav Gheorghe the last two. Andrei Butică, who shot the Berlinale's Golden Bear winner Child's Pose (2013, directed by Călin Peter Netzer and produced by Parada Film), is lensing.

Ioanina Pavel is the producer from HBO Europe. Johnathan Young and Antony Root are executive producers. As with all HBO projects, the budget has not been disclosed.

The shooting started on 31 August 2020 and will wrap at the end of January 2020, representatives of HBO Romania told FNE.

The premiere is set for 2021.

