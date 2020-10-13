FESTIVALS: Astra Film Festival 2020 Announces Lineup for Online Competition

SIBIU: The Astra Film Festival selected 10 titles in the New Voices in Documentary Cinema and 10 titles in the Central & Eastern Europe competitions of the online segment of its 20th hybrid edition. The films will screen online 16-25 October 2020 and will be available only for the Romanian audience.

The online programme also includes 10 films already screened at Astra Film Festival 2020 Open Air (4-13 September 2020) and 11 films presented at the previous editions of the festival.

The cost for one film is 2 EUR and 20 EUR for the whole programme.

Astra Film Festival 2020 Online Competition Lineup:

New Voices in Documentary Cinema Competition:

Forget Me Not (Denmark)

Directed by Sun Hee Engelstoft

Garage People (Germany)

Directed by Natalija Yefimkina

Half Elf (Island)

Directed by Jón Bjarki Magnússon

Holy Father (Romania)

Directed by Andrei Dăscălescu

It Takes A Family (Denmark)

Directed by Susanne Kovács

Long Live Love (Denmark)

Directed by Sine Skibsholt

Oeconomia (Germany)

Directed by Carmen Losmann

Talking About Adultery (USA, Czech Republic)

Directed by Bára Jíchová Tyson

The Corncrake Paradox (Austria)

Directed by Goerg Oberlechner

There Will Be No More Night (France)

Directed by Eléonore Weber

Central & Eastern Europe Competition:

As Long as You Still Have Arms (Germany)

Directed by Luisa Bäde

On A Clear Day You Can See the Revolution From Here (UK, Kazakhstan)

Directed by Emma Charles, Ben Evans James

Order and Soul (Hungary)

Directed by Zsuzsanna Bak

Promoting Success (Russia)

Directed by Aleksey Sukhovey

Pure Art (Poland, Belarus, Estonia)

Directed by Maksim Shved

Return to Epipo (Hungary)

Directed by Judit Oláh

The Diviners (Ukraine)

Directed by Roman Bordun

The Free University (Hungary)

Directed by Jonathan Hunter



Village of Women (Armenia, France)

Directed by Tamara Stepanyan

The Makavejev Case or Trial in a Movie Theater (Serbia)

Directed by Goran Radovanovic