FESTIVALS: Astra Film Festival 2020 Announces Lineup for Online Competition

The online programme also includes 10 films already screened at Astra Film Festival 2020 Open Air (4-13 September 2020) and 11 films presented at the previous editions of the festival.
The cost for one film is 2 EUR and 20 EUR for the whole programme.
Astra Film Festival 2020 Online Competition Lineup:
New Voices in Documentary Cinema Competition:
Forget Me Not (Denmark)
Directed by Sun Hee Engelstoft
Garage People (Germany)
Directed by Natalija Yefimkina
Half Elf (Island)
Directed by Jón Bjarki Magnússon
Holy Father (Romania)
Directed by Andrei Dăscălescu
It Takes A Family (Denmark)
Directed by Susanne Kovács
Long Live Love (Denmark)
Directed by Sine Skibsholt
Oeconomia (Germany)
Directed by Carmen Losmann
Talking About Adultery (USA, Czech Republic)
Directed by Bára Jíchová Tyson
The Corncrake Paradox (Austria)
Directed by Goerg Oberlechner
There Will Be No More Night (France)
Directed by Eléonore Weber
Central & Eastern Europe Competition:
As Long as You Still Have Arms (Germany)
Directed by Luisa Bäde
On A Clear Day You Can See the Revolution From Here (UK, Kazakhstan)
Directed by Emma Charles, Ben Evans James
Order and Soul (Hungary)
Directed by Zsuzsanna Bak
Promoting Success (Russia)
Directed by Aleksey Sukhovey
Pure Art (Poland, Belarus, Estonia)
Directed by Maksim Shved
Return to Epipo (Hungary)
Directed by Judit Oláh
The Diviners (Ukraine)
Directed by Roman Bordun
The Free University (Hungary)
Directed by Jonathan Hunter
Village of Women (Armenia, France)
Directed by Tamara Stepanyan
The Makavejev Case or Trial in a Movie Theater (Serbia)
Directed by Goran Radovanovic