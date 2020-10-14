Romania Re-opens Cinemas

BUCHAREST: Despite the increase in coronavirus infection cases, the Romanian Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) has decided to re-open indoor cinemas, theatres and restaurants on 15 October 2020, unless the incidence rate of Coronavirus infections exceeds 3 cases for 1,000 citizens.

Cinemas, theatres and restaurants will work at 50% capacity if the incidence rate of coronavirus infections is up to 1.5 cases for 1,000 citizens, and 30% as well as a daily programme until 23 p.m. if the rate of infections is between 1.5 and 3 cases for 1,000 citizens.

The Bucharest and Galați municipalities decided to close cinemas, theatres and restaurants on 7 October 2020 until the incidence rate of Coronavirus infections falls below 1.5 for 1,000 citizens for 14 days. Other towns followed their example soon after.

Cinemas, theatres and indoor restaurants had re-opened on 1 September 2020, after a halt of five months. Open air and drive-in screenings, as well as film and audiovisual production resumed 1 June 2020.

The number of coronavirus infections is growing in Romania, as everywhere in Europe. So far, 160,461 Romanians have contracted the virus, of which 120,515 have recovered.