Pustnik Screenwriters Residency 2021 Calls for Applications

Eight filmmakers (two Romanians and six internationals) will be selected to develop their first or second feature-length screenplays. Applicants are required to have previously written at least one short or feature film (fiction only) which has screened at a notable international film festival. Projects can be written in any language but fluency in English is mandatory for all residency activities.
Applications are open at www.pustnik.com through 14 March. There is no application or participation fee.