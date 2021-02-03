Pustnik Screenwriters Residency 2021 Calls for Applications

BUCHAREST: The TETA Association has opened applications for the 7th edition of Pustnik Screenwriters Residency , scheduled for 10–18 September 2021, the first Romania-based residency for feature film development for emerging filmmakers from all over the world. Pustnik expects to return to an on-site format set at a historic site on the Danube River, after its 2020 online edition.

Eight filmmakers (two Romanians and six internationals) will be selected to develop their first or second feature-length screenplays. Applicants are required to have previously written at least one short or feature film (fiction only) which has screened at a notable international film festival. Projects can be written in any language but fluency in English is mandatory for all residency activities.

Applications are open at www.pustnik.com through 14 March. There is no application or participation fee.