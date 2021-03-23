Romanian Creative Web-Documentary Series Initiated by Women for Women

BUCHAREST: Romanian director and producer Ioana Mischie together with writer and actress Ioana Flora explore contemporary challenges of womanhood in the creative web-documentary series FRAGILE, whose first five episodes will screen free of charge on the official platform of the project www.fragile.live on 23 March 2021. This is the first Romanian film project whose key team consists only of women.

The ten-episode series taglined “Women are not made to be broken” focuses on ten Romanian multi-generational women who are sharing their most vulnerable stories through the actress Ioana Flora, who initiated and wrote the project. The script research and partnerships were coordinated by Rucsandra Pop.

Ioana Mischie, who previously created the transmedia franchises Government of Children and Tangible Utopias, is directing and producing through STORYSCAPES, the first Romanian association focusing on transmedia storytelling and interractive narratives. Ioana Flora and Rucsandra Pop are coproducing through Fragile Society, while Ana Banu, Miruna Vasilescu and Alina Manea are producing through Black Horse Mansion, which was in charge of the postproduction.

The low budget project was made with pro bono collaborations as well as partnerships with non-profit associations focusing on the rights of contemporary women: Asociația Aleg, Asociația Femeile se implică, Asociația Prematurilor, Fundația Regală Margareta a Romaniei, Asociația Free, Asociația Pe Stop, Societatea Civilă de Avocați ”Ștefănescu-Goangă &Asociații”.

The US Embassy in Romania financed the project through a grant destined for Fulbright Alumni Ioana Mischie and Rucsandra Pop.

The film was shot in September 2020, January and February 2021, Ioana Mischie told FNE.