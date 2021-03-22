Romanian Debut Feature Poppy Field Gets North American Distribution

BUCHAREST: Eugen Jebeleanu's first feature Poppy Field / Câmp de maci has been sold by the German sales agent Patra Spanou Film to Film Movement for North American distribution. This gay-themed drama was produced by ICON production, the company behind Andrei Ujică’s The Autobiography of Nicolae Ceaușescu.

The script penned by newcomer Ioana Moraru follows a day in the life of a Romanian constable who, while receiving a visit of the man with whom he has a long distance relationship, has to intervene together with his colleagues in a cinema theatre, where protesters have interrupted the screening of a queer film.

The main characters are played by Conrad Mericoffer, Radouan Leflahi, Alexandru Potocean, Alexandru Călin and Rolando Matsangos.

The film was produced by Velvet Moraru through ICON production. This 100% Romanian film was coproduced by Motion Picture Management and Cutare Film, and supported by the Romanian Film Centre, Publicis Groupe Media Bucharest, Media Investment Communication, Cinema City and the MEDIA Programme – Creative Europe.

The acclaimed Romanian DoP Marius Panduru, known for his collaboration on Radu Jude’s films, including Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn, shot on 35mm film.

The Romanian premiere was set for 2020, but it was postponed because of the Coronavirus pandemic.