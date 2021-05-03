Transilvania Pitch Stop 2021 Launches Call for Applications

CLUJ-NAPOCA: The 20th Transilvania International Film Festival , which will be held in Cluj-Napoca 23 July-1 August 2021, invites filmmakers to submit their projects to Transilvania Pitch Stop (TPS) until 3 June 2021.

The TPS coproduction platform is open to feature film projects of 1st and 2nd time directors coming from Romania, Hungary, Bulgaria, Serbia, Ukraine, Russia, Moldova, Greece, Turkey and Georgia.

TSP will take place 29-31 July 2021.

Transilvania IFF, which was the first major European film festival held physically during the pandemic in the summer of 2020, will reinforce and expand its industry platform in 2021, in order to address current issues of the film sector and to strengthen the Romanian pool of talents and its ties to neighbouring countries.

