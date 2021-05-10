Sky TV Series Django Starts Shooting in Romania

BUCHAREST: The TV series Django directed by Francesca Comencini and starring Matthias Schoenaerts starts shooting in Romania on 10 May 2021. The Sky TV and Canal + series is serviced in Romania by Frame Film .

The series will be shot mainly at the Racos volcano in Brasov county, a natural reservation 250 km north from Bucharest, which has been rented by Frame Film for shooting until 31 December 2021, according to the Romanian daily Libertatea.

The 10-episode series is produced by Italy’s Cattleya and France’s Atlantique.

Romania provides high incentives for shooting (35%), but the cash rebate scheme is not working properly. Despite the efforts of the Romanian producers, although officially re-launched in January 2020, when it was taken over by the Ministry of Economy, the cash rebate scheme didn't function in 2020, and at the end of 2020 most of the projects already shot since the scheme opened in 2018 were waiting for the rebate.