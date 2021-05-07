Horațiu Mălăele’s Thriller Luca to Premiere Online in Romania

BUCHAREST: The psychological thriller Luca, the third feature film directed by Romanian actor/director Horațiu Mălăele, will have its premiere on 21 May 2021 online and in the Romanian cinemas that are currently open. The film was shot in Bucharest and New York.

Luca follows a Romanian immigrant (played by Istvan Teglas) who is living his American dream or merely his American nightmare in New York.

The cast includes Andi Vasluianu, Mădălina Craiu, Horațiu Mălăele, Rodica Mandache, Liana Mărgineanu, Bogdan Mălăele and Giulia Nahmany.

The film was produced by Adrian Lustig through Fundația Teatru Contemporan in coproduction with Cristina Dobrițoiu through MovieProduction Entertainment with a budget of 1.1 m EUR, Cristina Dobrițoiu told FNE.

The project was supported by the Romanian Film Centre, Cinema City, Mediacom Romania, Wavemaker Romania, Mindshare Media, Publicis Group Media Bucharest, Next Advertising Achizitii, United Media, Initiative Media, BV McCann, Hyundai, Jaguar, TVR, CEC Bank, Ogilvy & Mather Advertising, Biofarm, Pfizer and Dedeman.

Shooting took place from September 2018 to November 2019.