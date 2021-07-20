FNE at TIFF Romanian Days 2021: Otto the Barbarian

CLUJ-NAPOCA: Ruxandra Ghițescu’s debut feature Otto the Barbarian / Otto barbarul will screen in the Romanian Days programme at the 20 th edition of the Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF), which takes place in Cluj-Napoca from 23 July to 1 August 2021. This coproduction between Romania and Belgium had its world premiere in the main competition at the 26 th Sarajevo Film Festival in 2020.

Set in the outskirts of Bucharest, the story follows Otto (Marc Titieni), a bright teenage punk, who must deal with the loss of his girlfriend. He continues to life, in habiting the empty space left by her, but, in order to survive, he needs to face his loss and his guilt, in the company of his music and distanced from his regular friends.

The cast includes Ioana Bugarin, Mihaela Sîrbu and Aida Economu.

Iuliana Tarnovețchi and Oana Prata are producing through Romania’s Alien Films Entertainment in coproduction with Xavier Rombaut through Belgium’s Polar Bear. Ana Ionescu is the delegate producer. The project was supported by the Romanian Film Centre, Eurimages and MEDIA- Creative Europe.

Otto the Barbarian / Otto barbarul was selected for Less is More – Development Workshop for Low Budget Feature Projects in Bucharest in 2015, the Baltic Event in 2015, the Berlinale Script Station within the Berlinale Talent Campus and at the CineLink Co-production Market 2016, where it received the Macedonian Film Agency CineLink Award.

Otto the Barbarian was the only CEE project selected for Cinéfondation’s Atelier in Cannes in 2017. The film was awarded Best Project ex-aequo at the Works in Progress section at the 10th edition of the festival Les Films de Cannes à Bucarest, in 2019.

The theatrical release in Romania is set for 24 September 2021.

The film will be screened at TIFF on 28 July 2021 at 19:00 at Cinema Victoria and on 30 July 2021 at 12:00 at Cinema Arta.

Production Information:

Producer:

Alien Films Entertainment (Romania)

https://www.alienfilmsentertainment.com/

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducer:

Polar Bear (Belgium)

Credits:

Director: Ruxandra Ghițescu

Scriptwriter: Ruxandra Ghițescu

DoP: Ana Drăghici

Editor: Dana Bunescu

Production design: Mălina Ionescu

Sound department: Titi Fleancu, Matthias Hillegeer

Costume design: Ada Radu, Ioana Șomănescu

Cast: Marc Titieni, Ioana Bugarin, Mihaela Sîrbu, Aida Economu, Constantin Drăgănescu, Ana Radu, Iulian Postelnicu, Ioana Flora, Andreea Grămoșteanu, Maria Popistașu, Andrei Mateiu, Adrian Titieni