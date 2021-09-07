OBITUARY: Romanian Actor Ion Caramitru

BUCHAREST: The revered Romanian theatre and film actor Ion Caramitru died at 79 on 5 September 2021. He was Minister of Culture from 1996 to 2000, manager of the National Theatre in Bucharest in the last 16 years, and president of the Romanian Association of Theatre Artists (UNITER) since its foundation in 1990.

Ion Caramitru starred in more than 50 films, including Brian De Palma’s Mission Impossible (1996), although one of his most popular characters was professor Socrate in the teenagers’ comedy/drama The Graduates / Liceenii series (1985-1987) directed by Nicolae Corjos and produced by Casa de Filme 4.

In the theatre he worked with the most important Romanian stage directors. He was an actor and director of the Lucia Sturdza Bulandra Theatre in Bucharest from 1965 and its manager from 1990 to 1993.

The long list of honours received throughout his career includes Officer of the Order of the British Empire and Chevalier des Arts et the Lettres from the French Ministry of Culture.