CLUJ-NAPOCA: The What’s Up, Doc? section of the Transilvania International Film Festival will become competitive in 2022 and open to international first or second documentaries of over 60 minutes.

TIFF is also opening submissions for its 21st edition, set for 17-26 June 2022, for the Official Competition and What’s Up, Doc? documentary competition, as well as for Romanian Days (shorts and features), Full Moon, Supernova and No Limit sections.

