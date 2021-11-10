Romanian Film Centre Makes Union Cinema Available for Domestic Short Films Premieres

BUCHAREST: The Romanian Film Centre ( CNC ) has announced that it will make available one of the two cinemas of the Romanian Film Archive in Bucharest, the Union Cinema, for the premiere and theatrical screenings of domestic short films.

It is the first time when Romanian fiction, documentary and animated short films have a place to be shown on a regular basis, outside film festivals. However, the CNC has announced that only films made with its financial support can be screened at the Union Cinema. No details have been given about partnerships with international film festivals in Bucharest yet.

No less than three Romanian short films were selected for various sections at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, with Love Stories on the Move / Prin oraș circulă scurte povești de dragoste by Carina-Gabriela Dașoveanu winning the 3rd Prize in the Cinéfondation competition.

The Romanian Film Centre usually allocates approximately 200,000 EUR / 1 m RON for up to ten short fiction films at each of its two annual batches of grants.