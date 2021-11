BUCHAREST: Dan Turturică has been approved by the Romanian Parliament as the new general manager of the Romanian public television ( TVR ). He is replacing acting general manager Ramona Săseanu, whose mandate expired on 29 October 2021.

Dan Turturică, who was proposed by the Romanian Government, will also lead the Council of Administration of the TVR.

Turturică was editor-in-chief of the Evenimentul Zilei daily from 2000 to 2004, and editor-in-chief of the Romania liberă daily from 2007 to 2015. From 2015 to 2019 he led the news website digi24.40, and from 2019 to 2021 the news website Universul.net.