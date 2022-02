BUCHAREST: Applications are now open for the 8th edition of Pustnik Screenwriters Residency , with the deadline on 6 March 2022. The programme is planned to run in mid-September 2022 in Cultural Port Cetate, on the banks of the Danube.

This first Romania-based residency for feature film development requires the applicants to have previously written at least one short film (fiction only), which has screened at a notable international film festival. Projects can be written in any language but fluency in English is mandatory for all residency activities.

Applications are open at www.pustnik.com

Click HERE for more information.