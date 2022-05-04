Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn Wins Best Film at Gopo Awards 2022

BUCHAREST: Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn by Radu Jude was awarded Best Film at the 16th edition of Gopo Awards , held at the National Theatre in Bucharest on 3 May 2022. Cristi Puiu was awarded Best Director for Malmkrog.

Ruxandra Ghițescu’s debut feature Otto the Barbarian led the nominations with 13 nominations, followed by Cristi Puiu’s Malmkrog with 11, Radu Jude’s Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn, Unidentified / Neidentificat by Bogdan George Apetri, Poppy Field / Câmp de maci by Eugen Jebeleanu and Luca by Horațiu Mălăele, with seven nominations each.

Nineteen feature films released in cinemas or on VOD in 2021 were nominated in 20 categories and more than 650 Romanian film professionals voted the winners.

The organisers invited film lovers to take part in the United through Film campaign and to donate for the Ukrainian film professionals through the International Coalition of Filmmakers at Risk (ICFR).

Gopo Awards were organised by Romanian Film Promotion. They were funded by the Romanian Ministry of Culture, supported by the Romanian Film Centre, Dacin Sara and Babel Communications, in partnership with the Municipality of Bucharest through ARCUB.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Best Film:

Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn / Babardeală cu bucluc sau porno balamuc (Romania, Luxembourg, Czech Republic, Croatia)

Directed by Radu Jude

Produced by microFILM

Coproduced by Paul Thiltges Distributions, endorfilm, Kinorama

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Cinéworld - Film Fund Luxembourg, the Czech Film Fund and the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC)

Best Director:

Cristi Puiu for Malmkrog (Romania, Serbia, Switzerland, Sweden, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Macedonia)

Produced by Mandragora

Coproduced by iadasarecasa, SENSE Production, Cinnamon Films, Film i Väst, Doppelganger, Bord Cadre Films, Produkcija 2006 Sarajevo, Sisters and Brothers Mitevski

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Romanian Television (TVR), Studioul de Creație Cinematografică al Ministerului Culturii, Republic of Serbia - Ministry of Culture and Information, Film Center Serbia, Canton Sarajevo - Ministry of Culture and Sports, the North Macedonia Film Agency

Best Leading Actor:

Bogdan Farcaș for Unidentified / Neidentificat (Romania, Latvia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Bogdan George Apetri

Produced by Fantascope Films

Coproduced by Cineart TV Prague, Tasse Film

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Eurimages, the Czech Film Fund, the National Film Centre of Latvia, The East Company, the Romanian National Television (TVR), Correct Media, Earlybird

Best Leading Actress:

Katia Pascariu for Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn / Babardeală cu bucluc sau porno balamuc (Romania, Luxembourg, Czech Republic, Croatia)

Best Supporting Actor:

Alexandru Potocean for Poppy Field / Câmp de maci (Romania)

Directed by Eugen Jebeleanu

Produced by ICON production

Coproduced by Motion Picture Managemen, Cutare Film

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, Publicis Groupe Media Bucharest, Media Investment Communication, Cinema City, the MEDIA Programme – Creative Europe

Best Supporting Actress:

Ioana Flora for Otto the Barbarian / Otto barbarul (Romania, Belgium)

Directed by Ruxandra Ghițescu

Produced by Alien Films Entertainment

Coproduced by Polar Bear.

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, Eurimages, MEDIA- Creative Europe

Best Scriptwriter:

Iulian Postelnicu, Bogdan George Apetri for Unidentified / Neidentificat (Romania, Latvia, Czech Republic)

Best Cinematographer:

Tudor Vladimir Panduru RSC for Malmkrog (Romania, Serbia, Switzerland, Sweden, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Macedonia)

Best Editor:

Cătălin Cristuțiu for Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn / Babardeală cu bucluc sau porno balamuc (Romania, Luxembourg, Czech Republic, Croatia)

Best Sound:

Dan Ștefan Rucăreanu, Ioan Filip and Matei Vasilache for Wild Romania / România sălbatică (Romania)

Directed by Dan Dinu, Cosmin Dumitrache

Produced by NTD Film

Coproduced by Libra Film Productions, Avanpost

Best Original Score:

Alexei Țurcan for Wild Romania / România sălbatică (Romania)

Best Production Design:

Cristina Paula and Ana Barbu for Malmkrog (Romania, Serbia, Switzerland, Sweden, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Macedonia)

Best Costumes:

Oana Păunescu for Malmkrog (Romania, Serbia, Switzerland, Sweden, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Macedonia)

Best Makeup and Hair Styling:

Dana Roșeanu, Elena Tudor and Manuela Tudor for Malmkrog (Romania, Serbia, Switzerland, Sweden, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Macedonia)

Best Long Documentary:

Wild Romania / România sălbatică (Romania)

Directed by Dan Dinu

Best First Film:

Poppy Field / Câmp de maci (Romania)

Directed by Eugen Jebeleanu

Best Short Fiction Film:

Love Stories on the Move / Prin oraș circulă scurte povești de dragoste (Romania)

Directed by Carina Gabriela Dașoveanu

Best Short Documentary:

The Same Dream / Același vis (Romania)

Directed by Vlad Petri

Best Newcomer:

Laurențiu Răducanu for the cinematography on the feature films No Rest for the Old Lady / După 40 de zile (directed by Andrei Gruzsniczki, produced by AVVA MMIX STUDIO, coproduced by Hai-Hui Entertainment, supported by the Romanian Film Centre, Opel Southeast Europe / Mediacom Romania, Macromex / Publicis Groupe Media, B.V. McCann Erickson, Propaganda Creative Services, in partnership with Chainsaw Europe Studio ) and And They May Be Still Alive Today / Și poate mai trăiesc și azi (Romania/ Greece, directed by Tudor Cristian Jurgiu, produced by Libra Film Productions and, Graal S.A., supported by the Romanian Film Centre), as well as for the cinematography on the short fiction films When Night Meets Dawn by Andreea Cristina Borțun and Intercom 15 / Interfon 15 by Andrei Epure

Romanian Society of Cinematographers (RSC) Award:

Alexandru Sterian for The Ladder / Scara (Romania)

Directed by Vlad Păunescu

Produced by Castel Film Studios

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre

Audience Award (for the film with the best box office):

The Camp / Tabăra (Romania)

Directed by Vali Dobrogeanu

Produced by Viva la Vidra

Gopo Lifetime Achievement Awards:

Actress Mariana Mihuț

Actor Victor Rebengiuc

Special Awards:

Focus pullers Pompiliu Avram, Mihai Mihăilescu and Constantin Nica

Best European Film:

Another Round / Druk (Denmark)

Directed by Thomas Vinterberg

Distributed by Bad Unicorn