Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn Wins Best Film at Gopo Awards 2022

Ruxandra Ghițescu’s debut feature Otto the Barbarian led the nominations with 13 nominations, followed by Cristi Puiu’s Malmkrog with 11, Radu Jude’s Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn, Unidentified / Neidentificat by Bogdan George Apetri, Poppy Field / Câmp de maci by Eugen Jebeleanu and Luca by Horațiu Mălăele, with seven nominations each.
Nineteen feature films released in cinemas or on VOD in 2021 were nominated in 20 categories and more than 650 Romanian film professionals voted the winners.
The organisers invited film lovers to take part in the United through Film campaign and to donate for the Ukrainian film professionals through the International Coalition of Filmmakers at Risk (ICFR).
Gopo Awards were organised by Romanian Film Promotion. They were funded by the Romanian Ministry of Culture, supported by the Romanian Film Centre, Dacin Sara and Babel Communications, in partnership with the Municipality of Bucharest through ARCUB.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
Best Film:
Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn / Babardeală cu bucluc sau porno balamuc (Romania, Luxembourg, Czech Republic, Croatia)
Directed by Radu Jude
Produced by microFILM
Coproduced by Paul Thiltges Distributions, endorfilm, Kinorama
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Cinéworld - Film Fund Luxembourg, the Czech Film Fund and the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC)
Best Director:
Cristi Puiu for Malmkrog (Romania, Serbia, Switzerland, Sweden, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Macedonia)
Produced by Mandragora
Coproduced by iadasarecasa, SENSE Production, Cinnamon Films, Film i Väst, Doppelganger, Bord Cadre Films, Produkcija 2006 Sarajevo, Sisters and Brothers Mitevski
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Romanian Television (TVR), Studioul de Creație Cinematografică al Ministerului Culturii, Republic of Serbia - Ministry of Culture and Information, Film Center Serbia, Canton Sarajevo - Ministry of Culture and Sports, the North Macedonia Film Agency
Best Leading Actor:
Bogdan Farcaș for Unidentified / Neidentificat (Romania, Latvia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Bogdan George Apetri
Produced by Fantascope Films
Coproduced by Cineart TV Prague, Tasse Film
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Eurimages, the Czech Film Fund, the National Film Centre of Latvia, The East Company, the Romanian National Television (TVR), Correct Media, Earlybird
Best Leading Actress:
Katia Pascariu for Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn / Babardeală cu bucluc sau porno balamuc (Romania, Luxembourg, Czech Republic, Croatia)
Best Supporting Actor:
Alexandru Potocean for Poppy Field / Câmp de maci (Romania)
Directed by Eugen Jebeleanu
Produced by ICON production
Coproduced by Motion Picture Managemen, Cutare Film
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, Publicis Groupe Media Bucharest, Media Investment Communication, Cinema City, the MEDIA Programme – Creative Europe
Best Supporting Actress:
Ioana Flora for Otto the Barbarian / Otto barbarul (Romania, Belgium)
Directed by Ruxandra Ghițescu
Produced by Alien Films Entertainment
Coproduced by Polar Bear.
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, Eurimages, MEDIA- Creative Europe
Best Scriptwriter:
Iulian Postelnicu, Bogdan George Apetri for Unidentified / Neidentificat (Romania, Latvia, Czech Republic)
Best Cinematographer:
Tudor Vladimir Panduru RSC for Malmkrog (Romania, Serbia, Switzerland, Sweden, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Macedonia)
Best Editor:
Cătălin Cristuțiu for Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn / Babardeală cu bucluc sau porno balamuc (Romania, Luxembourg, Czech Republic, Croatia)
Best Sound:
Dan Ștefan Rucăreanu, Ioan Filip and Matei Vasilache for Wild Romania / România sălbatică (Romania)
Directed by Dan Dinu, Cosmin Dumitrache
Produced by NTD Film
Coproduced by Libra Film Productions, Avanpost
Best Original Score:
Alexei Țurcan for Wild Romania / România sălbatică (Romania)
Best Production Design:
Cristina Paula and Ana Barbu for Malmkrog (Romania, Serbia, Switzerland, Sweden, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Macedonia)
Best Costumes:
Oana Păunescu for Malmkrog (Romania, Serbia, Switzerland, Sweden, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Macedonia)
Best Makeup and Hair Styling:
Dana Roșeanu, Elena Tudor and Manuela Tudor for Malmkrog (Romania, Serbia, Switzerland, Sweden, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Macedonia)
Best Long Documentary:
Wild Romania / România sălbatică (Romania)
Directed by Dan Dinu
Best First Film:
Poppy Field / Câmp de maci (Romania)
Directed by Eugen Jebeleanu
Best Short Fiction Film:
Love Stories on the Move / Prin oraș circulă scurte povești de dragoste (Romania)
Directed by Carina Gabriela Dașoveanu
Best Short Documentary:
The Same Dream / Același vis (Romania)
Directed by Vlad Petri
Best Newcomer:
Laurențiu Răducanu for the cinematography on the feature films No Rest for the Old Lady / După 40 de zile (directed by Andrei Gruzsniczki, produced by AVVA MMIX STUDIO, coproduced by Hai-Hui Entertainment, supported by the Romanian Film Centre, Opel Southeast Europe / Mediacom Romania, Macromex / Publicis Groupe Media, B.V. McCann Erickson, Propaganda Creative Services, in partnership with Chainsaw Europe Studio ) and And They May Be Still Alive Today / Și poate mai trăiesc și azi (Romania/ Greece, directed by Tudor Cristian Jurgiu, produced by Libra Film Productions and, Graal S.A., supported by the Romanian Film Centre), as well as for the cinematography on the short fiction films When Night Meets Dawn by Andreea Cristina Borțun and Intercom 15 / Interfon 15 by Andrei Epure
Romanian Society of Cinematographers (RSC) Award:
Alexandru Sterian for The Ladder / Scara (Romania)
Directed by Vlad Păunescu
Produced by Castel Film Studios
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre
Audience Award (for the film with the best box office):
The Camp / Tabăra (Romania)
Directed by Vali Dobrogeanu
Produced by Viva la Vidra
Gopo Lifetime Achievement Awards:
Actress Mariana Mihuț
Actor Victor Rebengiuc
Special Awards:
Focus pullers Pompiliu Avram, Mihai Mihăilescu and Constantin Nica
Best European Film:
Another Round / Druk (Denmark)
Directed by Thomas Vinterberg
Distributed by Bad Unicorn